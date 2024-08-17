Congress reconstitutes law department, appoints Singhvi as chairman

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday reconstituted its Law, Human Rights and RTI department, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi appointed as its chairman.

The department includes the likes of senior lawyers Salman Khurshid, KTS Tulsi and Vivek Tankha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also approved a revised proposal for the appointment of war-room chairpersons for the upcoming Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls with immediate effect.

Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy will head the war room in Maharashtra, Naveen Sharma in Haryana and Gokul Butail in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sasikanth Senthil will continue as the national war room chairman, according to a statement issued by the party.

Kharge also approved a proposal for the reconstitution of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department with immediate effect, the statement said.

While Singhvi has been named the chairman of the department, the panel comprises Khurshid, Tankha, Tulsi, Harin Raval, Prashanto Sen, Devdatt Kamath and Vipul Maheshwari.

The executive panel has Muhammad Ali Khan as its secretary.

Aman Panwar, Omar Hoda, Eesha Bakshi, Arjun Sharma, Nishant Mandal, Amit Bhandari, Tarannum Cheema, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Lalnunhlui Ralte and Swati Draik are members of the executive panel.