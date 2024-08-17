Indian healthcare services come to a halt as IMA 24-hour strike call resonates

NEW DELHI: Indian healthcare services across the country were severely hit on Saturday as doctors shunned OPDs and elective surgeries in government, private and even in some corporate hospitals.
The protest came following a call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a 24-hour shutdown of non-essential services to protest the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.
IMA, which has over 4 lakh members all across the country and is the largest organisation of medical professionals, called for a strike after resident and junior doctors, and even medical students, shunned work for six consecutive days and came out on the street, to protest the brutal incident of August 9.
As senior doctors also joined the strike and turned away patients, in many states, medical services were paralysed entirely, affecting primarily poor patients, who trudge long distances to avail of medical services. Many private hospitals hire consultants and faculty to run essential and emergency medical services.
The nationwide demand by united modern medicine doctors, including associations of surgeons, dental, diagnostics, radiologists, and even psychologists, for a central protection act to safeguard healthcare workers from violence forced the centre to announce that they would constitute a committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professions.
“Representatives of all stakeholders, including the state government, will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also urged the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of rising dengue and malaria cases.
However, it was not enough to appease the angry doctors, who undeterred continued their protest. A huge number of medical professionals collected in Saturday evening at Jantar Mantar - the designated site of protest - in New Delhi, demanding justice.
Speaking with TNIE, IMA National President, Dr R V Asokan, said, “This is one of the largest ever shut down of medical services across the country.”
He said the strike was complete - from a doctor who ran a small clinic in a small town to a doctor working in a private hospital in the metro city. “Ninety per cent doctors joined us in our 24-hour long protest, which started at 6 am Saturday and will end at 6 am Sunday,” he added.
He said he has received many calls of support from various global associations, including the World Medical Association and Commonwealth Medical Association, and letters from Pakistan, Nepal, and Singapore medical associations. "It is an international issue as it concerns the safety of women."
On the centre’s assurance for forming a committee on the Central Protection Act, Asokan said, “The same government and the same minister (Union Health Minister J P Nadda) had assured us in 2017 that the government would form a committee for a central protection act. When we already have a draft, why is there a need for another committee.”
The draft of the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, was prepared and circulated for consultations. But never saw the light of the day.
Joining their students and junior colleagues, faculty members of many government and private hospitals across the country held candlelight marches, took out processions, waving posters and placards to protest the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old woman doctor on duty at RG kar Medical College in Kolkata.
Big private hospitals like Apollo, Fortis, and Max and others acrosss the country also came out in support of the agitating doctors.
Dr Anju Wali, Medical Director, PSRI Hospital, Saket, said that as a sign of solidarity, our OPDs are closed today. “We will continue to support our medical fraternity in demanding justice and ensuring enhanced security measures for all who serve."
Added Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, "The unspeakable crime committed against a young medical trainee in Kolkata highlights the critical need for increased protection of healthcare professionals, especially women. Today, our OPDs are closed in protest as we stand in solidarity with our colleagues across the nation."
Noting that it is deeply concerning that those who dedicate their lives to caring for others are now at risk themselves, Dr Hilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, said, “The incident in Kolkata has shaken the entire medical community.”
“We protest against this heinous crime and demand immediate actions to ensure that no healthcare professional, especially women, ever faces such horror again."