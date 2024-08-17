Taxi driver, traffic cops rescue woman from plunging into sea from Atal Setu

THANE: A taxi driver and four traffic cops displayed remarkable alertness and agility to save a 56-year-old woman who was about to fall into the Arabian Sea from Atal Setu, an official said on Saturday.

A visual of the dramatic rescue on the sea bridge, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, has been widely shared on social media.

Around 7 pm on Friday, Mulund resident Reema Mukesh Patel reached Atal Setu in a taxi and stopped the vehicle on the Nhava Sheva side.

The official said she walked to the side crash barrier and sat on the railing.

In the viral video, the taxi driver can be seen standing close to her.

Just then, a police patrolling vehicle pulls over.

Seeing the cops, the woman seems to lose her sitting position and falls.