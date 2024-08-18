Five arrested for gang-rape of minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh police arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and gang-raping her for five days.

The incident occurred at Daporijo in the Upper Subansiri district. The accused people Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya alias Jack Sorum and Nanesh Nayam – are now in judicial custody. The arrests were made on July 28, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba said the girl’s brother had filed an FIR alleging that she was illegally confined to a place at the Gandhi Market in Daporijo for five days and raped.

The police registered a case and arrested the prime accused on the same day. After interrogating him, they arrested the remaining four others. “We arrested all the five accused persons within a span of 24 hours from the receipt of the complaint. After medical examination and following all laid down procedures, the victim girl was handed over to her parents,” the SP said.

The accused persons, all of them locals, are now in judicial custody after the expiry of their police remand. They were booked under sections 137(2), 70(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Karimganj district police registered a case under some sections of the POCSO Act against a private school headmaster for allegedly forcing a girl student to watch porn. He is now on the run.

After initial hesitation, the girl told her mother the accused had not only made her watch something ugly but also touched her inappropriately.

When news about the incident spread, some locals tried to attack the accused but he managed to escape. Later, they vandalised the school before taking out desks and benches and setting those on fire.