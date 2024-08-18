JMM's Champai Soren sidesteps reports about joining BJP, citing 'personal work' for Delhi visit

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren sidestepped speculations suggesting that he might join the BJP after the JMM leader arrived in Delhi on Sunday.

When asked by reporters about a potential switch to the BJP, he said, "Hum jahan par hain, wahan hi hain" (I am where I am) and clarified that he is in the capital for personal reasons, including visiting his daughter.

Sources indicate that Soren will remain in Delhi for the next three days for a medical check-up at Apollo Hospital.

It was earlier reported that Soren flew to Delhi with four other JMM MLAs amid speculation about his potential move to the BJP. There is also speculation that he may meet senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss terms for joining the saffron party.