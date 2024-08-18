'Tried to hush up the case': Kolkata rape victim's mother expresses dissatisfaction over probe

KOLKATA: The mother of the trainee woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital expressed her dissatisfaction over the probe while raising serious allegations.

She claimed that her daughter was murdered and that Kolkata Police “only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible.”

Recounting the harrowing sequence of events leading up to the discovery of her daughter's body, the victim’s mother said, "Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, and blood was coming out of her eyes, and mouth.”

“First, we got a call from the hospital that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected. After that when I called and asked what happened, they told me to come to the hospital. When we called again, the (caller) identified himself as Assistant Super and said your daughter has committed suicide,” said the victim's mother.

“She went to duty on Thursday, we got this call on Friday at 10:53 pm. When we reached there, we were not allowed to see her, we were allowed to see her at 3 o'clock,” she added.

Describing the shocking condition in which they found their daughter's body, she said, “Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her. I told them it was not suicide, it was murder. We worked so hard to make our daughter a doctor but she was murdered.”

Accusing the Chief Minister of West Bengal for “trying to stop the protest” demanding justice for the victim, the mother of the deceased Kolkata doctor said, “She (Mamata Banerjee) said that the culprit will be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far. One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident.”

“I think the entire department is responsible for the incident. The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest," she said.

The victim’s mother claimed that the CP, "did not cooperate with them at all, they only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible. They attempted to get the post-mortem done as soon as possible and remove the body."

Meanwhile CBI on Sunday said that two other doctors who were being questioned with Dr Sandip Ghosh have been interrogated again and the arrest of other persons likely be within the next few weeks.

They have questioned the nurse in charge of the department who was there on duty on August 9. The Head of the Department of Pulmonology department has also been questioned.