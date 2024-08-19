CBI busts bribery ring at NCL in Madhya Pradesh, arrest five including own officer

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested five people, including its own deputy superintendent of police and two officials of the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli in an alleged corruption and bribery case.

NCL is a 'Mini Ratna' company under the Coal Ministry.

The federal probe agency conducted searches in connection with the case on August 17 in Singrauli and Jabalpur as well as Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The premises of various officials of the NCL, including that of Subedar Ojha, Private Secretary to CMD NCL and manager (secretariat), former NCL CMD Bhola Singh, its present chief vigilance officer (CVO)and some other senior officers were searched, official sources said.

Those who have been arrested are deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joy Joseph Damle, posted at CBI anti-corruption branch at Jabalpur; Subedar Ojha; Lt Col (retired) Basant Kumar Singh, chief manager administration at NCL, Singrauli; Ravi Shankar Singh, alleged middleman and director of Sangam Engineering in Singrauli and his associate Diwesh Singh.

The agency produced them before a special court in Jabalpur on Monday that sent them to CBI custody till August 24, sources said.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said Rs 3.

85 crore in cash was recovered from Ojha's residence.

"This amount was allegedly amassed from several contractors and officials in lieu of favours for their operations in NCL, Singrauli," the spokesperson said.