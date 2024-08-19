CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in J-K's Udhampur

JAMMU: A CRPF inspector was killed when the terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by the terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Chill area under Dudu Police Station jurisdiction of Basantgarh, the officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector Kuldip, belonging to the G company of the 187th battalion, was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, they said.

The Udhampur Police posted information about this incident on its official X handle.

"During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom. Operation continues," it said.