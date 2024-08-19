'Government is flexible and open-minded on consultation': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Broadcasting Bill

NEW DELHI: Days after the Centre pulled out the ‘contentious’ revised draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the government is moving forward with an ‘open mind’ and would have extensive consultation on it.

“We are very flexible and open-minded on this. We want this creator economy to flourish and the new medium to come up in a proper way. We are encouraging them. We want to make sure that whatever we do, we do after taking all the diverse views into consultation. We will have a series of extensive consultations,” said the minister.

The ministry last week announced that it is working on the draft and a fresh version would be published after detailed consultations. It also stated that additional time is being provided to submit feedback on the same till October 15.

The draft of the proposed Bill was first placed in the public domain to seek feedback in November 2023. It had a self-regulation mechanism to keep a check on obscene and vulgar content, hefty penalties in case of violations and self-classification of programmes. However, a fresh version of the document was shared selectively with stakeholders a few weeks ago.

Vaishnaw added that in recent times, a new content-creator economy has emerged across the country and the government was encouraging the segment.