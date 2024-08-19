Haryana polls: AAP to seek public feedback on CM face

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: The AAP on Sunday said like in Punjab, the party will seek public feedback on the chief ministerial candidate for the Haryana assembly polls.

Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, during a presser said the party also announce the list of candidates soon.

However, he did not specify the dates for the list or public feedback. The party is contesting all 90 seats alone for the October 1 Assembly polls.

Attacking the ruling BJP, Gupta claimed the people of Haryana have decided to back the AAP as they see it as a viable alternative. “The BJP cannot seek votes from people based on their work. Every section, including farmers, employees and doctors, is unhappy. They failed to give employment to the youth,” he said.Alleging a breakdown of the law-and-order situation and a rise in drug menace in the state, the AAP leader said, “Such is the situation that the BJP had to change their chief minister.”

The BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with its then state unit president Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

‘BJP mission failed’

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while holding a public meeting in Delhi, alleged that the BJP’s aim was to keep him behind the bars till Delhi Assembly elections.

Sisodia walked out of jail on August 9 on bail after spending 17 months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case. He has been taking out marches in the national capital since August 16, meeting and greeting people, as part of the AAP’s strategy for the polls.

Previous alliance

AAP had a tie-up with the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP for the 2019 LS poll and contested the recent parliamentary election in alliance with the Congress as part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, but without any electoral success. Contesting alone, AAP had fielded 46 candidates in the 2019 Assembly poll in Haryana and finished behind NOTA with 0.48% vote share.