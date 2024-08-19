Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Sukhendu Ray challenges police summons in HC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said he has approached the Calcutta High Court following a summons from the Kolkata Police concerning his social media post about the August 9 rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ray stated, “I have moved the Calcutta High Court against the illegal notice from the police, intimidation, and high-handedness. The matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday.”

On Sunday, the Kolkata Police summoned the TMC leader to its Lalbazar headquarters over a post he made on X, in which he suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should detain and interrogate Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal in connection with the case.

In his post on Saturday night, Ray, a three-time Rajya Sabha member, wrote, “The CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is essential to uncover who and why the suicide story was fabricated. Why was the hall wall demolished? Who supported Roy to gain such power? Why was the sniffer dog used only after three days? Hundreds of such questions need answers. Make them speak.”