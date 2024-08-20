25% higher security at Central hospitals approved

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry has directed that the security deployment be enhanced by 25 per cent at all union government hospitals amid protests by resident doctors demanding a central law following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, official said.

They added that apart from the standard security protocol, the deployment of marshals would also be approved based on individual demands by government hospitals after they conduct their security assessment.

Official sources, however, said bringing a central law based on the RG Kar case “will not make any huge difference” as the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at the Kolkata facility was not a case of patient-doctor violence.