BJP national workshop ahead of polls

NEW DELHI: Starting August 23 and through the next day, the BJP has planned a nationwide membership drive aimed at expanding its base. The party has scheduled workshops to train its national and state office-bearers from seven Morchas (fronts) to effectively manage the large-scale membership initiative.

These workshops will be held as a run-up to the nationwide membership drive, scheduled to commence on September 1, with the goal of enrolling 10 crore new members. The drive will be rolled out in two phases: the first phase will last 25 days, followed by a second phase of 15 days. The drive will be kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the active membership on September 1 from party chief JP Nadda.

States currently preparing for elections — Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand — will be exempt from this membership drive due to the ongoing political campaigns.

The nationwide membership is conducted every six years to renew the membership of all leaders and workers as part of the party’s Constitution.

‘18 crore joined BJP’

From 2014 to 2019, 18 crore oined the BJP. Despite having 11 to 18 crore members, the BJP continues to run such extensive membership campaigns.