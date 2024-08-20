Chandigarh Diary | Bullet-proof glass shield for Mann draws Oppn ire

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann delivered his Independence Day speech standing behind a bullet-proof glass shield at the state-level function held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar. The bullet-proof glass, procured at a cost of Rs 16 lakh based on security inputs, was installed amidst tight security with 1,000 police personnel cordoning off the area and restricting vehicular movement near the venue. The opposition, particularly the Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised CM Mann through its official X account, stating that he was the first CM to deliver a speech while standing behind bullet-proof glass.

AAP worker forgets national anthem

At the Independence Day function in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, Dinanagar, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, Parminder Singh, made headlines for mispronouncing the national anthem. Holding the mic, Parminder forgot parts of the anthem, causing a stir as AAP Gurdaspur (Urban) president and Dinanagar in-charge Shamsher Singh proceeded with the flag hoisting. A viral video on social media captured Parminder’s mistake, prompting him to later issue an apology, citing health issues such as a twisted tongue, dizziness, and high blood pressure.

Mann and Kataria show good rapport

During ‘At Home’ function on Independence Day hosted by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, were seen in animated discussions with Kataria. Their camaraderie was evident during the cultural performances by artists from the North Zone Cultural Center (NZCC). Also present were Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and other AAP leaders. Recently, Kataria chaired a meeting of senior IAS officers in the state, which drew criticism from the SAD, alleging undue interference.

