Maharashtra: Differences erupt in MahaYuti over Mumbai-Goa national highway

MUMBAI: Cracks have started to appear within the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra over the pothole-ridden Mumbai-Goa highway with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam tearing into BJP minister Ravindra Chavan and demanding his immediate resignation.

Equating BJP with a monster who wants everything, Kadam said, “If this attitude of the BJP continues, then they should contest the upcoming assembly polls separately”.

As a Public Works Department minister, Chavan has failed to handle the development and repair of Mumbai-Goa highway, he said. CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis should immediately sack the minister.