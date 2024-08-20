PGIMS Rohtak doctor held for beating dental student

CHANDIGARH: A dental student at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Haryana’s Rohtak has accused a resident doctor of kidnapping and assaulting her. The police have registered a case of abduction, causing physical harm and threatening the girl with dire consequences and arrested the accused. Sources said, in her police complaint, the student alleged that the accused kidnapped her and took her to Ambala and Chandigarh, where he assaulted her.

In a video that emerged on social media platform X, the woman is seen crying and showing the wounds caused by the alleged assault. She claimed that the resident doctor had been harassing her for the past seven months and warned her against raising the issue with the college authorities.

An official of PGIMS said that on August 17, the injured female student, along with her parents and brother, came to the Trauma Centre at the PGIMS, where she provided medical treatment. “On being asked about the injuries, she alleged physical assault by the MD student. After that, the police were called and she wasexamined by the board of experts from the specialities concerned,” he added.