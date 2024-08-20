Rahul, Kharge meet to pick Assembly poll candidates

NEW DELHI: In the run up to the Assembly elections in four states, Congress top leadership held meetings with screening committee members of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and UT of Jammu and Kashmir to deliberate on candidates.

The meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, came close on the heels of the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand are yet to be announced.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said that the party will win in these states. “There is palpable anger against the BJP and its allies and we are confident that we will emerge victorious and fulfil the people’s wishes for a pro-poor, pro-people government,” he said.