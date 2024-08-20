West Bengal government forms SIT to probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital

The SIT has been asked to submit its report within one month.

During the investigation, Kumar will be assisted by DIG Murshidabad Range Waquar Reza, DIG state CID Soma Das Mitra and Kolkata Police DC Central Indira Mukherjee.

The SIT was formed at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting, seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.