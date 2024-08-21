Class 9 student caught with locally made pistol at government school in Bihar

Patna: Students carrying ‘deshi kutta’ (locally made pistols) in government-run schools have posed a serious challenge to the Bihar state police. The latest incident of this sort came to light in a government-run school in the state’s Begusarai district.

On Wednesday, a class 9 student reached the school with a country-made weapon, causing panic among fellow students.

The 15-year-old carrying an illegal weapon was seen issuing threats to some fellow students, who immediately informed the teachers and principal, who took action and snatched the pistol from the student. He was later taken to the principal’s office and detained.

A student later complained to the principal that the 9th-class student was heard telling fellow students that nobody could stop him from doing what he intended to do on the premises of the school.

“He had no fear of law at all,” the student complained to the principal.