Delhi visit personal, didn’t meet BJP leaders: Champai

RANCHI: Suspense continues over former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren’s joining the BJP as he rejected media reports claiming that he had met senior BJP leaders in Delhi. After camping for three days in the capital, Soren returned to his constituency, Saraikela, via Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

Speculations that he might join the BJP grew stronger after he expressed his anguish in a social media post while in Delhi, stating that he was “humiliated and ridiculed” in the JMM. Champai further added that a new chapter of his life was about to start, and he has kept all options open for him.

He, however, wrote in his post that he had no intention of causing any damage to the organisation. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” the former CM said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Delhi airport before leaving for Jharkhand, Soren said that he had not met any BJP leader as he was on a personal trip. “I did not meet anyone. I came here (Delhi) for some personal work,” he said.

On speculation about joining the BJP, Champai said, “I cannot understand who is spreading all this.”