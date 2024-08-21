Delhi visit personal, didn’t meet BJP leaders: Champai

RANCHI: Suspense continues over former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren’s joining the BJP as he rejected media reports claiming that he had met senior BJP leaders in Delhi. After camping for three days in the capital, Soren returned to his constituency, Saraikela, via Kolkata on Wednesday evening.
Speculations that he might join the BJP grew stronger after he expressed his anguish in a social media post while in Delhi, stating that he was “humiliated and ridiculed” in the JMM. Champai further added that a new chapter of his life was about to start, and he has kept all options open for him.
He, however, wrote in his post that he had no intention of causing any damage to the organisation. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” the former CM said.
Speaking to mediapersons at the Delhi airport before leaving for Jharkhand, Soren said that he had not met any BJP leader as he was on a personal trip. “I did not meet anyone. I came here (Delhi) for some personal work,” he said.
On speculation about joining the BJP, Champai said, “I cannot understand who is spreading all this.”
Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren summoned the four MLAs — Samir Mohanty, Ramdas Soren, Mangal Kalindi and Sanjeev Sardar — who were said to be accompanying Champai Soren to Delhi.
After meeting the CM at his residence in Ranchi, the MLAs said that they’ve been asked to work with full force in their constituencies ahead of the assembly elections.
“We were in the JMM; we are in the JMM and will remain in JMM,” said Samir Mohanti.
Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri said that everything is in the public domain and will be able to speak if anything official comes.
4 MLAs accompanying Champai summoned
