Jat leader to lead Haryana BJP manifesto panel

CHANDIGARH: The BJP will flag off ‘Sankalp Yatra Raths’ that will travel across most Assembly constituencies in Haryana seeking suggestions from voters for the party manifesto. The party has appointed former state BJP president and Jat leader Om Prakash Dhankar as the chairman of the 14-member manifesto committee that will finalize the document within two weeks.

State party chief Mohan Lal Badoli appointed Dhankar the national secretary of the party and former state cabinet minister as the head of the manifesto committee.

Another prominent Jat leader and former MLA from Tosham assembly segment, Kiran Choudhry, is a member of the committee. She resigned as the MLA as she had recently left Congress and joined the BJP. Another Jat leader who is the former state finance minister, Captain Abhimanyu, is also a member of the committee.

Om Prakash Dhankar told this newspaper that information compiled by ‘Sankalp Yatra Rath’ along with feedback from social media will be analyzed in about two weeks before the manifesto is made.

On farmers, he said Haryana is the only state which is buying 24 crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP).