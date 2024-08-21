NHRC seeks action reports on healthcare facilities from Centre, State authorities

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi; the Chief Secretary of Odisha; the Chief Secretary of Assam; and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

The request pertains to the healthcare facilities available in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) in Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, and other states across India.

This action follows a petition filed by lawyer and noted human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. The apex rights body issued the order recently, responding to Tripathy’s concerns about the inadequate government initiatives and the apparent apathy and inefficiency of the Ministry of Health and various state and Union Territory governments.

Tripathy highlighted the dire situation faced by individuals due to a lack of adequate medical facilities. He cited an incident from July 8, 2024, in which a 49-year-old man, Chitra Suna from Bharanagapadar Village in Muniguda Block, died of diarrhea before receiving medical aid. This case mirrors the experiences of residents in remote areas of Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

Tripathy also reported that residents of the Sundarbans in West Bengal suffer from inadequate healthcare due to a shortage of PHCs and CHCs, as well as insufficient staff, infrastructure, and medical supplies.

In the Northeastern states of India, the incidence of cancer is notably high, with Assam alone reporting over 32,000 new cases annually. Tripathy further noted the significant number of vacancies among specialists, doctors, and paramedical staff, alongside an acute shortage of medical equipment and infrastructure. He pointed out that even basic norms set by the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, are not being met.

Additionally, there are no established guidelines or monitoring mechanisms for regulating charges by clinical establishments for various facilities, nor is there an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The NHRC has recognized that these issues pertain to fundamental human rights and has sought a detailed response within six weeks.