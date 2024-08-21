Night transport for women health workers

NEW DELHI: Female health professionals will now be escorted to premises while on duty in all Central government hospitals and institutions, including the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), and get appropriately secured transport for their commute at night.

Also, more than one woman health professional will be deployed at night, and adequate lighting will be provided in the hospital premises, especially the duty areas used by female healthcare staff.

The Union Health Ministry issued a slew of directions to all the heads of the Central government hospitals and institutions, including AIIMS and the Institutes of National Importance (INI), in the wake of the brutal rape-murder of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The barbaric act triggered a nationwide protest by resident and junior doctors, who shunned work, demanding a Central law that ensures their protection and safety.

Directing these Central government hospitals to enhance security, especially for women doctors, who form a sizable number, the ministry, in a letter dated August 19, said they that should install CCTV cameras, employ adequate number of well-trained security guards, strictly monitor entry and exit of staff, patients, and visitors; and also train all hospital employees, including doctors, nurses and administrative personnel in recognising and responding to security threats.