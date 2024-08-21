RG Kar docs relieved by CISF security, to continue protest till Dr Ghosh is held accountable

Doctors and students at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who have been protesting against security lapses that led to the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor, expressed some relief following the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, they said they remain resolute in their protest until the real culprits are brought to justice.

The protesters, who gathered outside Swasthya Bhavan (the office of State Health Department) along with hundreds of supporters on Wednesday, demanded answers on why Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College who resigned after the horrific incident, appears to have been shielded. They also questioned the delay in Dr Suhrita Pal, the newly-appointed principal, resuming her duties at the Medical College instead of working from Swasthya Bhavan.

Kolkata has been in a state of unrest since the brutal incident on August 9, when the postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College. The case has sparked nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

The investigation has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, Dr Akhtar Ali, Deputy Superintendent at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday brought forward a series of allegations against former Principal Dr Ghosh, including of corruption at the medical college.

Dr Ali also claimed that despite his alerts about this two years ago, the State Health Department had failed to take action.