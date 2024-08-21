Viral video | SUV crashes into another car twice in Thane road rage incident; four injured

A report by India Today states that the incident was triggered by an argument between the man driving the black SUV and his wife. After other family members intervened and decided to take the woman and the couple's child with them, the enraged man deliberately rammed his car into the SUV they were in.

The incident reportedly occurred while the mother and child were seated in the backseat of the Fortuner.

No case had been registered till late at night, an official of Ambernath police said to news agency PTI.