Viral video | SUV crashes into another car twice in Thane road rage incident; four injured

Enraged man rams vehicle into another SUV allegedly carrying wife and child following argument, video goes viral.
The video shows a black SUV repeatedly crashing into another vehicle on a busy road.
At least four people were injured on Tuesday after an SUV driver, deliberately rammed his vehicle twice into another car in Maharashtra's Thane district. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows a black SUV repeatedly crashing into another vehicle on a busy road.

In the footage, the black SUV is seen colliding with a white SUV. The driver then takes a U-turn and strikes the white SUV head-on, causing injuries to at least four individuals.

A report by India Today states that the incident was triggered by an argument between the man driving the black SUV and his wife. After other family members intervened and decided to take the woman and the couple's child with them, the enraged man deliberately rammed his car into the SUV they were in.

The incident reportedly occurred while the mother and child were seated in the backseat of the Fortuner.

No case had been registered till late at night, an official of Ambernath police said to news agency PTI.

