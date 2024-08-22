Lucknow Diary | ‘Satsang’ with the deprived in UP

Instead of people going to ‘satsang’, it will now reach out to them as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans padyatras to Dalit villages and settlements for religious awakening in the society especially among the deprived and downtrodden sections. The VHP has planned it to be a pre-Diwali event, keeping in mind the drifting of Dalit communities away from the BJP that led to its poor showing at recent Lok Sabha elections. Besides padyatras and religious sermons that will take place during the events, the saints and religious leaders of Hindu community are also planning to break bread with the Dalits.

NISHAD party seeks two seats from BJP

The upcoming by-poll to 10 assembly seats in UP is going to another interesting battle. While the BJP is preparing to contest all 10, its allies are nurturing their own dreams and demands. NISHAD party, a BJP ally, announced recently that it will contest from two seats in the upcoming Assembly by-elections in the state on its own symbol as an NDA partner. The announcement comes even as the big brother BJP is yet to take a call on seat-sharing. NISHAD chief Dr Sanjay Nishad went a step ahead by declaring the by-elections seats — Katehri and Manjhwa — of their choice.

Kashi Vishwanath breaks 350-yr-old tradition

A 350-year-old tradition was broken at revered Kashi Vishwanath temple on the day of Rakhi when Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and administration performed the traditional ‘Panchbadan Shringar’ on the last day of Shrawan, without involving Tiwari’s family members, the mahant of the temple for ages. The tradition came to a close amid a battle of one upmanship between two groups of former Mahant late Kulpati Tiwari’s family who were claiming the right to conduct the ritual. Consequently, the trust decided to continue the tradition on its own. Tiwari’s son and other family members termed it as an attempt to break centuries-old tradition.

