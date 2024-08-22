SC asks Punjab, Haryana to continue meetings with farmers to clear Shambu border blockage

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it would soon constitute a multi-member committee to amicably settle the grievances of farmers "for all times" and also instructed the states of Punjab and Haryana to continue their meetings with the protesting farmers to ensure the clearing of the highway along the Shambhu border.
The Punjab government informed the court that, in compliance with the August 12 order, they had held a meeting with the protesting farmers, during which they had agreed to partially open the blocked highway.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, directed the Punjab and Haryana state governments to continue their meetings with the farmers to persuade them to clear the blockade.
The court instructed both states to submit their plan of action and the outcomes before it and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 2.
While granting the Punjab government the liberty to suggest additional names for the composition of the committee within three days, the Supreme Court extended its earlier order maintaining the status quo at the Shambhu border near Ambala. "The status quo be maintained at the Shambhu border near Ambala until further hearing," the court stated.
In its earlier order on August 12, the Supreme Court had directed the DGPs of Punjab and Haryana, along with the SPs of adjoining districts, to meet within a week to discuss the partial reopening of roads at the Shambhu border to ensure the movement of essential services, including ambulances, fire services, and local commuters.
The court also noted that the states had suggested names, in compliance with its earlier orders, for the purpose of constituting the committee.
While appreciating the Punjab and Haryana governments' efforts to suggest apolitical names for the proposed panel to address the grievances of the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, the Supreme Court emphasized that highways should not be used for parking tractors, trolleys, and JCBs.
Previously, on August 2, the Supreme Court had instructed the Haryana and Punjab governments to provide possible names of neutral and eminent individuals who could be part of a committee to resolve the farmers' protests at the Shambhu border near Ambala.
The court had highlighted that neutral names would inspire greater confidence among the farmers, who were seeking a resolution to the issue. It also extended the earlier order maintaining the status quo at the border.
The Haryana government had approached the Supreme Court on July 15, challenging the high court's order which instructed it to remove the barricades at the Shambhu border within a week, where farmers had been protesting since February 13.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued this order on July 10, instructing the Haryana government to clear the barricades. In its appeal to the Supreme Court, the Haryana government cited law and order concerns related to the blockade.