SC asks Punjab, Haryana to continue meetings with farmers to clear Shambu border blockage

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it would soon constitute a multi-member committee to amicably settle the grievances of farmers "for all times" and also instructed the states of Punjab and Haryana to continue their meetings with the protesting farmers to ensure the clearing of the highway along the Shambhu border.

The Punjab government informed the court that, in compliance with the August 12 order, they had held a meeting with the protesting farmers, during which they had agreed to partially open the blocked highway.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, directed the Punjab and Haryana state governments to continue their meetings with the farmers to persuade them to clear the blockade.

The court instructed both states to submit their plan of action and the outcomes before it and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 2.