'Government plans to set up world-class univ for creators in media'

NEW DELHI: The government is working to establish a world-class university aimed at enhancing the capabilities of creators in the media and entertainment sectors, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

“To further develop this creators’ economy, the government is focused on creating world-class talent development programmes and infrastructure. We plan to establish a major center with affiliated sub-centers at various locations to enhance the capabilities of creators in media and entertainment,” he said.

Emphasizing that filmmaking is a significant strength, Vaishnaw noted that there is substantial potential for utilising new technology and tools in this sector, which will help generate employment. It is estimated that if successfully executed, the programme could create two to three jobs for each role within the sector, he added.

Vaishnaw made these remarks at the launch of the ‘Create in India Challenge — Season 1,’ an initiative designed to promote young talent in the media and entertainment industry. This challenge serves as a precursor to the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to take place in Goa in November.

With the goal of positioning India as a hub for content creation, the ministry has planned WAVES as a major event held alongside the India International Film Festival. The aim is to attract filmmakers from around the world to the Indian market, which offers cutting-edge technological innovations in film production and post-production.

The initiative features 25 challenges hosted by leading industry associations and organisations, covering various disciplines including animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts.

Vaishnaw said that today’s launch reflects India’s growing and evolving economy.