Guwahati Diary | Welfare schemes for old age home inmates

The inmates of old age homes in Assam may feel relieved as the state government has decided to cover them under certain welfare schemes. On the Raksha Bandhan day, the government issued Aadhar cards to the inmates of an old age home at Sonapur on the city outskirts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Aadhar cards would be issued to the inmates of all old age homes across district headquarters so they could open their bank account. “Not just Aadhar, we also gave them ration cards and Ayushman Bharat cards. We will cover them under Orunodoi too. I am happy that I could do something for them,” Sarma said.

Dutch firm to solve urban flooding in Guwahati

The Assam government is engaging with a firm from the Netherlands to solve the problem of urban flooding in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Dutch experts would try and find out how the rainwater of Meghalaya could be diverted to Silsako beel and Deepor beel in Guwahati. Stating that IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Roorkee will also be engaged, he said the state government was firming up a three-year plan. “Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma proposed the constitution of a joint panel with members drawn from the two states to look into the problem,” Sarma said.

IIT-Guwahati teacher named ‘emerging leader’

Debabrata Sikdar, an assistant professor in the department of electronics and electrical engineering, IIT-Guwahati, has been named an ‘Emerging Leader 2023’ by the prestigious Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter, published by IOP Publishing. This accolade recognises early career researchers who exhibit exceptional talent and promise in their respective fields. Sikdar has been honoured for his remarkable contributions to condensed matter physics, particularly in the areas of nanophotonic and metamaterial devices. “I am deeply honored to be recognized as an Emerging Leader 2023,” he said. The award is based on a rigorous selection process.

