India, Poland strategic partners: PM

NEW DELHI: India and Poland will deepen their relations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting Polish PPM Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday. The two nations have become strategic partners now.

“I am glad to have met my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In our talks we took stock of the full range of India-Poland relations. We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI,” said Modi.

He thanked the Polish government for helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine to return home via Poland in 2022.

“The conflict in Ukraine and West Asia is a matter of concern for us. India has reiterated that solutions to conflict cannot be found in the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives is a matter of grave concern. We recommend the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to work with other nations to help a resolution,’’ said Modi.

An Indian PM has visited Poland after a four-decade gap. “Finally, after 45 years! PM Modi, it is good to see you in Warsaw,’’ said Tusk.

The two leaders held talks in restricted and delegation-level formats. They engaged in wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence and security, cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also spoke about the need for reforms in the United Nations, climate change action and threats posed by terrorism.