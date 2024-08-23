MEA in talks with Qatari authorities over Sikh religious books seizure

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs has said that they are in touch with the Qatari authorities after two Sikh holy books were seized by the latter.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bhatinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised concerns with the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for the same.

“We have appealed to Dr Jaishankar to get two swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib released from police custody in Qatar. The Sikh sangat is in shock as we regard them as a living guru. We also urge him to ask the Qatar authorities to establish a Gurudwara in Qatar,” said Badal.

The MEA has taken up this issue with the Qatari authorities based on the demand of Sikhs to release the books and also kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard.

“It is important to note that two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged with running a religious establishment without the approval of the Government of Qatar. Our Embassy has rendered all possible assistance with the ambit of local laws and regulations,” according to MEA.