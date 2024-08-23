Shah to chair meet of 5 Maoist-hit states in Raipur on Aug 24

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on August 24 during his three-day visit to the Chhattisgarh capital on the outcome of the strategy focused on anti-Maoist operations and the way forward. Shah is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on Friday night on a special Border Security Force (BSF) flight.

On Saturday, the home minister will visit Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya Ashram in Champaran town close to Raipur by chopper and return at around noon to hold a high-level meeting to review the inter-state coordination and issues centred on security besides the ongoing development initiatives in the Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and other participating states.

“Chief secretaries and director generals of police (DG) from Chhattisgarh and adjoining states are expected to attend the high-level meeting to be chaired by our union home minister in Raipur. Discussions likely on the future course of actions”, said Vijay Sharma, Chhattisgarh Home Minister.