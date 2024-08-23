Shah to chair meet of 5 Maoist-hit states in Raipur on Aug 24

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on August 24 during his three-day visit to the Chhattisgarh capital on the outcome of the strategy focused on anti-Maoist operations and the way forward. Shah is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on Friday night on a special Border Security Force (BSF) flight.
On Saturday, the home minister will visit Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya Ashram in Champaran town close to Raipur by chopper and return at around noon to hold a high-level meeting to review the inter-state coordination and issues centred on security besides the ongoing development initiatives in the Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and other participating states.
“Chief secretaries and director generals of police (DG) from Chhattisgarh and adjoining states are expected to attend the high-level meeting to be chaired by our union home minister in Raipur. Discussions likely on the future course of actions”, said Vijay Sharma, Chhattisgarh Home Minister.
A senior officer said the chief secretaries and DGs of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, along with the top officials of the union government, will attend the inter-state coordination meeting.
On August 24, he will inaugurate a regional office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Raipur and hold further discussions on expanding the cooperative sector.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai convened a meeting of senior officials ahead of Shah’s visit to assess the preparedness at the police headquarters. He reviewed the results of the anti-Maoist campaign, law and order situation, and the outcome of development schemes in areas affected by the presence of left-wing extremists.