Uttarakhand landslide: Four Nepali nationals die after being trapped under debris

DEHRADUN: A massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag's Phata has claimed the lives of four Nepali nationals. The victims succumbed to injuries after being buried under the debris.

According to sources within the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team led by Inspector Karn Singh was immediately deployed to the spot on Thursday night, following an alert from the Rudraprayag district control room.

"Despite the Dolia Devi road being blocked, the SDRF team trekked two kilometres on foot to reach the area, initiating rescue operations swiftly," say SDRF sources.

"Upon reaching the site, the rescue team found that the heavy rainfall made it impossible for a JCB machine to reach the spot. Hence, the SDRF personnel initiated the rescue operation by manually digging through the debris," Inspector Kavindra Sajwan of the SDRF told TNIE.

The deceased have been identified as Tul Bahadur, Purna Nepali, Kishna Parihar, all residents of Chiton Oil Narayani, Nepal, and Chikhu Bhura, a resident of Dehlekh, Anchal, Karnali, Nepal.

Located 32 kilometres from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, Phata is a small yet significant village that hosts pilgrims undertaking the 'Kedarnath Yatra'. Its strategically located helipad offers helicopter services to Kedarnath, cementing Phata's importance in the journey to this iconic pilgrimage site.