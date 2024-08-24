Doctor suspended on harassment plaint

JAIPUR: Jaipur’s prestigious Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College has suspended a senior resident doctor days after a female medico lodged a serious complaint. On the night of August 18, the female doctor shared a disturbing message in a doctors’ group and said, “Anything can happen to me, including rape and murder. I do not want to become the next Nirbhaya.”
The message, which surfaced amid nationwide protests following the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, created an uproar. Taking the post seriously, the college administration reported the matter to the SMS police station. However, the doctor declined police intervention, insisting that the matter be handled by the college.
A committee of four doctors was subsequently formed to probe the allegations. Based on the committee’s findings and demands from the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), the administration decided to suspend the accused senior resident doctor.
The female resident doctor wrote in a social media post, “A resident doctor at the college considers women as objects. He is a womaniser. I am gathering the courage to expose his true face. I am not safe at my workplace because he has threatened me with very bad things. He has political power. Should I wait until then? It could be anything from rape to murder...”
College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari confirmed that, based on the committee’s report and the demands of JARD representatives, the accused resident doctor has been suspended until further notice.
SMS acts swiftly on charges
