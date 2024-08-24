Doctor suspended on harassment plaint

JAIPUR: Jaipur’s prestigious Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College has suspended a senior resident doctor days after a female medico lodged a serious complaint. On the night of August 18, the female doctor shared a disturbing message in a doctors’ group and said, “Anything can happen to me, including rape and murder. I do not want to become the next Nirbhaya.”

The message, which surfaced amid nationwide protests following the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, created an uproar. Taking the post seriously, the college administration reported the matter to the SMS police station. However, the doctor declined police intervention, insisting that the matter be handled by the college.

A committee of four doctors was subsequently formed to probe the allegations. Based on the committee’s findings and demands from the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), the administration decided to suspend the accused senior resident doctor.