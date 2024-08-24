NGT pulls up Mann government, fines Rs 1K cr for failing to manage waste in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 1,026 crore on the Punjab government as environmental compensation for failing to manage waste and untreated sewage. The environment watchdog has issued notices asking why proceedings should not be initiated against top officials for defying an earlier order.
The matter has snowballed into political controversy with opposition parties hitting out at the state government. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to the NGT to penalise the ruling AAP for not complying with environmental laws. He urged the environmental watchdog to hold Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for not managing pollution and prosecuting him instead of officers.
The NGT in the order dated July 25 directed the Punjab chief secretary to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month and submit a compliance report. It added that the government was fined Rs 2,080 crore on September 22, 2022, for its inability to properly dispose of the untreated waste. The Punjab government has only deposited Rs 100 crore so far.
The tribunal added that this non-compliance is considered a serious violation under Section 26 of the NGT Act, 2010.
The tribunal found that many towns and local bodies in the state were not processing solid waste effectively, leading to large amounts of untreated waste. The state’s efforts to manage plastic and biomedical waste were also found lacking, with many violations noted across different districts. It also observed significant gaps in the treatment of liquid waste in Punjab.
Due to the continued violations and lack of progress, the NGT has now imposed a strict deadline for the Punjab government to comply with its orders. The chief secretary has been directed to file regular progress reports and show cause as to why further legal action should not be taken against the state officials responsible for these violations.
The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for September 27 where NGT will review the compliance with its orders.
Order, disorder
Sept 27: The NGT will review compliance with its orders
July 25, 2024: NGT order asks Punjab to deposit Rs 1,026 cr with CPCB within a month
Sept 22, 2022: Govt was fined Rs 2,080 crstate for its inability to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage
What the state has done: Punjab has deposited only Rs 100 cr so far