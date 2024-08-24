NGT pulls up Mann government, fines Rs 1K cr for failing to manage waste in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 1,026 crore on the Punjab government as environmental compensation for failing to manage waste and untreated sewage. The environment watchdog has issued notices asking why proceedings should not be initiated against top officials for defying an earlier order.

The matter has snowballed into political controversy with opposition parties hitting out at the state government. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to the NGT to penalise the ruling AAP for not complying with environmental laws. He urged the environmental watchdog to hold Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for not managing pollution and prosecuting him instead of officers.

The NGT in the order dated July 25 directed the Punjab chief secretary to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month and submit a compliance report. It added that the government was fined Rs 2,080 crore on September 22, 2022, for its inability to properly dispose of the untreated waste. The Punjab government has only deposited Rs 100 crore so far.