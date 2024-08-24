Old pension scheme to figure prominently in Modi meet with government staff

NEW DELHI: For the first time in a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet representatives of the central government employees on Saturday to discuss a slew of significant issues ahead of a possible announcement of a new pension scheme.

The Personnel Ministry has sent an invitation to JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra and other members of the staff side of JCM to meet the Prime Minister.

The new pension scheme will be the focus of the meeting, and representatives of Central government employees, among others will present it. Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) — a body fighting for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) — confirmed the meeting and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for addressing this long-standing issue.