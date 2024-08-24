PM’s talk time nudge in Ukraine for peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to nudge Ukraine and Russia to the talks table without wasting any time to find a solution to end their ongoing war, in his interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

He added that he had come with a message of peace. This was the first visit of any Indian PM to Ukraine.

“We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war,” Modi said in his opening remarks during the talks with Zelenskyy. “I have come with a message of peace, from India and the Global South. We are ready to take part in peace efforts. Our approach is people centric and we support sovereignty and territorial integrity,’’ Modi said.