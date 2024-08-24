‘Savukku’ Shankar case: SC seeks Tamil Nadu’s reply on second detention order

NEW DELHI: A three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Friday issued notice to Tamil Nadu government and sought its responses after hearing a Habeus Corpus petition challenging the recent second detention of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the preventive detention law.

The court adjourned the hearing giving some time for Tamil Nadu to file additional documents pertaining to the case. “This is the same matter where you are after this man. He comes out and you immediately put him behind bars,” Justice Pardiwala orally said during the short hearing.

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan appearing for A Kamala, mother of Shankar, said he had been subject to physical torture and solitary confinement. “The detention order was completely absurd, non-reasoned and blatantly illegal,” Srinivasan told the apex court. He alleged that the detention order was the second in a row, and issued merely three days after the first one was quashed by the Madras High Court.

On the second detention order, Srinivasan said the state government detained his client though he got bail in all the cases. The latest detention order was passed on allegations that contraband (ganja) was found in Shankar’s possession.

“We have stopped all coercive action against him and granted protection from any coercive action in all 17 FIRs. File a complete chart of all FIRs as well,” the court said on Friday.