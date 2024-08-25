Congress panel to vet candidates for Haryana polls

NEW DELHI: After the selection process of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the Congress will hold a four-day meeting of the screening committee to decide candidates for the Haryana polls. A party committee headed by Ajay Maken will hold the meeting from August 26, said sources.

The four-member committee will have a tough task at hand as senior party leader and party’s Dalit face Kumari Selja has said that she is also in the race for the CM’s post. Speaking to the media on Friday, she said she wanted to contest the assembly elections and that the party leadership would take the final call on the matter. Speaking to this paper, a senior leader said the screening committee will take into account all the views and that candidate selection will be done in a fair manner.

The leader said the party has received applications from nearly 3,000 aspirants. “The party is meeting for four days to select candidates. It shows how challenging the job is going to be. All leaders will be called for the meeting,” said the leader.

While former CM Bhupinder Hooda is perceived to have an upper hand in the state politics, his opponents Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala are in no mood to relent.