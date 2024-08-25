Nirmala Sithraman,Piyush Goyal, Jaishankar, Vaishnaw to participate in India-Singapore ministerial meet

NEW DELHI: Four union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, will attend the India-Singapore ministerial meeting on Monday with a view to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.
India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) aims to to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.
Goyal will engage with leading global business figures in Singapore, including DBS Bank, Temasek Holdings, OMERS, Keppel Infrastructure, and the Owners Forum.
The minister will explore strategies to bolster bilateral trade and investment, capitalising on India's burgeoning market opportunities and its dynamic growth trajectory.
During their visit, the ministers will interact with their Singaporean counterparts and leadership.
Second-edition of India-Singapore ministerial roundtable
The inaugural meeting of the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable was held in New Delhi in September 2022. This is the second meeting between both countries after that event.
Singapore has been a major source of FDI (foreign direct investment) for India. In 2023-24, Singapore was the largest source of these inflows with USD 11.77 billion investments into Indian markets. The cumulative inflow of FDI from Singapore from April 2000 to March 2024 was USD 159.94 billion.
In bilateral trade, Singapore was the sixth largest global trade partner of India in 2023-24 with a total trade of USD 35.61 billion which accounts approximately 29 per cent of India's total trade with ASEAN (Association for Southeast Asian Nations).
India's exports stood at USD 14.41 billion, while imports were USD 21.2 billion. The trade gap is in the favour of Singapore.