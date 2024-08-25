Nirmala Sithraman,Piyush Goyal, Jaishankar, Vaishnaw to participate in India-Singapore ministerial meet

NEW DELHI: Four union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, will attend the India-Singapore ministerial meeting on Monday with a view to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) aims to to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Goyal will engage with leading global business figures in Singapore, including DBS Bank, Temasek Holdings, OMERS, Keppel Infrastructure, and the Owners Forum.

The minister will explore strategies to bolster bilateral trade and investment, capitalising on India's burgeoning market opportunities and its dynamic growth trajectory.

During their visit, the ministers will interact with their Singaporean counterparts and leadership.