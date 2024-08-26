NGT notice to Centre, UP over construction of Adani-run thermal plant on forest land

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, as well as Mirzapur Thermal Energy UP Private Limited, over violation of its 2016 order, which prohibited construction on the forest land in Mirzapur forest division.

Reports show that the company, a subsidiary of Adani Power, has started illegal construction of walls and roads on forest land, besides encroaching on other lands. The forest land is also a proposed sloth bear conservation reserve in the Mirzapur forest division of eastern Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the forest is a crucial habitat for rich and threatened wildlife for at least 24 terrestrial animals unique to the Vindhyan-Kaimoor ecosystem.

On December 21, 2016, the green tribunal set aside the Environmental Clearance (EC) to power company Welspun Energy Private Limited for setting up a 2x660 MW super critical coal-based thermal power plant at Dadri Khurd village in Mirzapur. Currently, the plant is transferred to Mirzapur Energy UP Private Limited owned by the Adani group.

The EC, dated August 21, 2014, was cancelled after evidence showed that the entire process of consideration and appraisal of the proposal to grant EC was tainted. The NGT process laid down rules and regulations to safeguard the environment and livelihood of the local community.