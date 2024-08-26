Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren set to join BJP on 30th August

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren is set to officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 30th August in Ranchi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Soren's impending induction into the party following a meeting between Soren and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," Sarma stated in a social media post.