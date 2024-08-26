Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren set to join BJP on 30th August

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren is set to officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 30th August in Ranchi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Soren's impending induction into the party following a meeting between Soren and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," Sarma stated in a social media post.
A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Soren had accused its leadership of insulting him and announced that he would soon decide on his next political course.
It was widely speculated that he might join the BJP, with JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accusing the party of working to poach its leaders.