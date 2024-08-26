Guarantee of accessible justice important: Modi

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed serious concern over the delays that make justice difficult to access for ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur on Sunday, the PM invoked the adage “Justice delayed is justice denied”, to highlight the need for timely justice.

He emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of the nation to expedite and make justice more accessible to common people and assured the government’s commitment to it.

“I am pleased that the country has taken many historic and decisive steps. We have repealed hundreds of colonial laws that had become completely irrelevant. After so many decades of Independence, we have shed the mentality of servitude and adopted the ‘Indian Justice Code’ in place of the Indian Penal Code. Justice, rather than punishment, is at the core of Indian philosophy, and the new code advances this humane perspective,” he said.

He also touched upon the theme of the Uniform Civil Code. “While this is the first time a government has so openly addressed this issue, our judiciary has been advocating for it for decades,” he said.