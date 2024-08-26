Tractor-trolley swept away in flooded river amid rain in Gujarat; 10 rescued, seven missing

MORBI: A search operation by NDRF is underway in Gujarat's Morbi district to trace seven persons swept away along with their tractor trolley while crossing a flooded causeway on a river amid heavy rains, an official said on Monday.

Ten out of 17 persons on board the tractor-trolley were rescued in an overnight operation near Dhavana village.

"The tractor-trolley carrying 17 persons swept away when it was passing through a causeway (over a river) near Dhavana village in Halvad taluka of Morbi district at around 9 pm on Sunday. Ten persons were rescued while seven others are missing," said Morbi fire officer Devendrasinh Jadeja.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are conducting a search operation, he said.