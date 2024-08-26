Maharashtra: Congress MP Vasant Chavan passes away; irreparable loss, says party

NANDED: Congress MP from Maharashtra's Nanded constituency, Vasant Chavan, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Chavan (69) breathed his last at the hospital at around 4 am, the sources said.

He had been undergoing treatment for renal issues since the last week.

Notably, Chavan became a member of Lok Sabha for the first time in his political career in 2024 by defeating BJP strongman and MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar from the Nanded constituency in the Marathwada region.

The Congress veteran won the electoral contest despite his ill health and big desertions, including that of former CM Ashok Chavan, who joined BJP ahead of the polls.

Vasant Chavan's victory stood out as he overcame personal health issues and organisational challenges following Ashok Chavan's defection, which was believed to have weakened Congress in Nanded.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra expressed condolences.

"The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, Nanded Lok Sabha MP Shri Vasantrao Chavan ji is extremely sad. While paying my heartfelt tribute to him, I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family. A popular grassroots leader, Shri Chavan supported and expanded the ideology of Congress throughout his life. His demise is an irreparable loss for the Congress family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.