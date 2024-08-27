Bengali actor Ritabhari says reports emerging out of Kerala film industry echoes her own experiences

KOLKATA: Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty chose to break her silence about the widespread prevalence of sexual harassment and rape culture in the film industry.

Sharing her thoughts about the rampant rape culture against the backdrop of the Hema Committee report in Kerala, Ritabhari Chakraborty said that many reports emerging out of Kerala have similarity with her own experiences in the film industry back home.

The release of Hema Committee report has encouraged women in Malayalam film industry to come out with their sexual harassment complaints against actors and filmmakers.

Against this backdrop, Chakraborty posted a message on Facebook Monday night wherein she also tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to initiate a similar investigation on the lines of the Hema Commission in Kerala, news agency PTI reported.

"The Hema Commission report exposing the sexual assaults in the Malayalam film industry has left me thinking why is Bengali film industry not taking similar steps? So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actress I know did," she said.

"Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses that come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar-coated brothel," she said.

Tagging the CM, she said, "@mamataofficial we want a similar investigation, report and reform."

Without specifying, Ritabhari accused a section of people in the industry of indulging in abusive behaviour and called for unmasking them.

"The hero/producer/directors with such filthy mind and behaviour continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions and even seen holding candles for the Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh," she added.