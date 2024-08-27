Food poisoning incident in Mathura, around 50 hospitalised

MATHURA: Around 50 people, including women and children, were hospitalised here due to suspected food poisoning after consuming fritters made of buckwheat flour, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday during Janmashtami festivities, they said.

"We had fritters made of buckwheat flour last night.

After that I started vomiting and felt a burning sensation in the stomach," Priyanka, a teenager admitted to the government hospital, told PTI Videos.

Parkham Singh, a resident of Parkham village who had come with a patient, said after consuming the fritters people started complaining about dizziness, vomiting and shivering.