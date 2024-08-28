Nation

30 people injured in wall collapse in Bihar

The incident occurred at 2.15 pm in Punpun area near Shripalpur on the outskirts of Patna when a religious function was going on there, a senior officer said.
PATNA: At least 30 people were injured in a wall collapse incident in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 2.15 pm in Punpun area near Shripalpur on the outskirts of Patna when a religious function was going on there, a senior officer said.

"At least 30 people were injured when a wall collapsed on them in Punpun area. Senior police officials immediately reached the spot and took all the injured people to a local medical facility. The matter is being further examined," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

