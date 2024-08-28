Ahmedabad Diary | Ex- CM Shankar Singh Vaghela meets Shah

Sources reveal that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankar Singh Vaghela met at the Gandhinagar Circuit House last week. The nature of the meeting—if spontaneous or pre-arranged—remains unclear. Vaghela claimed that Shah’s convoy unexpectedly stopped at the Circuit House and that Shah decided to meet him upon learning of his presence. Political analysts suggest that the meeting was likely planned in advance. An anonymous leader speculates that the leak of this meeting might indicate unresolved issues between Shah and Vaghela.

Rtd officers await contractual jobs

Following their retirement, two senior Gujarat police officers, Rajendra Brahmabhat (1995 batch) and Subhash Trivedi (1999 batch), who were closely associated with the BJP government, have yet to be assigned post-retirement roles. Subhash Trivedi, who played a key role in high-profile investigations such as the 2021 Gujarat Queen Express gangrape, the Morbi bridge collapse, and the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire, was crucial in crisis management. While both officers are currently retired, there is a strong possibility that they may be offered contractual positions by the government in the future.

Ex-minister’s private meet with Cong chief

Politics in Gujarat has intensified with former cabinet minister Jawahar Chavda making headlines. There is growing speculation that Chavda recently held a private meeting with state Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil, fueling rumors of his possible return to the Congress. Sources suggest that Chavda might rejoin Congress with his supporters ahead of the district and taluka panchayat elections. This follows criticism from Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Porbandar bypoll campaign, where he accused Chavda of failing to support the BJP. Chavda said the BJP harbors opponents and neglects to address those undermining its candidates.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com