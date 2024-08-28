Kangana’s remarks on farm protest trigger uproar in Himachal Assembly

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that only urgent issues are discussed. He noted that while the Opposition is demanding a discussion on a gang war involving a Haryana gang and another engaged in drug trafficking, natural disasters are currently deemed more urgent. “If the discussion had been about the loss and damage due to heavy rains, we would have agreed to it,” Sukhu said.

He emphasised that the former MLA’s son had been imprisoned within hours, and strong actions were being taken against lawbreakers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan acknowledged that law and order is an important issue but stated that it did not warrant an adjournment motion and could be discussed under Rule 130. “We want a discussion on law and order, as the Mahila Congress staged a demonstration against a BJP MLA and the remarks of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut regarding farmers,” he said.